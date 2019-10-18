Kenya: Uhuru Sends Home Kenya Ferry Services Board Members

The Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Navy boats anchored at one of the point on Likoni Channel where divers are searching for the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu who drowned while in their car on board a ferry.
17 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revoked the appointment of all Kenya Ferry Services board members.

The President made the move following the deaths of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu at the Likoni Channel late last month.

Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter drowned after their saloon car slipped off the ferry.

In a special gazette notice dated October 16, Mr Kenyatta revoked the appointment of Dan Mwazo as Chairman of the Kenya Ferry Services board and Daula Omar, Naima Amir, Philip Ndolo, Rosina Nasigha Mruttu as members.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya, revokes the appointments of Dan Mwazo, Daula Omar, Naima Amir, Philip Ndolo, Rosina Nasigha Mruttu, as Non-Executive Chairperson and members of the Kenya Ferry Services Limited, with effect from October 16, 2019," reads the notice.

