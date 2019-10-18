Kenya: Injera - No Regrets for Kenya 7s Snub Last Year

Kenya Sevens stars Collins Injera and William "Lomu" Ambaka don't regret missing action last season but are glad to be back and ready to help the team get back to its rightful place.

The players noted that seeing Kenya Sevens battle relegation from the World Rugby Sevens Series was one of their lowest moments.

Injera and Ambaka are among seniors players who have been named to Kenya Sevens team Shujaa for this weekend Safari Sevens.

They are among 16 senior players who missed out last season after they failed to take up new contracts that lowered their pay.

Speaking publicly about the issue for the first time, Injera said over 16 senior players missing out in a season is something Kenya Rugby Union should not take lightly since it is the game that is bound to suffer locally.

He said that the union should in future employ better ways for solving problems.

"Personally, I didn't lose anything because I played for my Mwamba side at the local Kenya Cup league even though 15s and sevens are different versions of the same game," said Injera. "I also took part in the local Sevens Series and at the end of the day it's the game of rugby."

NO WAY

Injera said that there was no way he could have stayed at Kenya Sevens with nothing tangible to take home.

"There are hard decision one has to make and I couldn't have stayed around with nothing to fend for my family. You have to look for other means," said Injera.

"We sometimes shoot ourselves in the foot because to reach where we did it needed sacrifices and consistency."

Ambaka said their absence gave other upcoming players an opportunity to put their hands up or selection.

"There are always up and downs in life but I believe we can remedy the situation but the union should also play its role well," said Ambaka.