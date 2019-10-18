Kenya: Zari - Tanasha Didn't Steal Diamond From Me, She Found Him in the Gutters

Photo: Urban TV Uganda/YouTube
Video screenshot of Ugandan socialite Zari.
17 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman, Zari Hassan fired a savage shot at her baby daddy and former lover Diamond Platnumz.

The Boss Lady, while responding to a fan on social media, has dismissed the notion that Diamond got stolen from her in Kenya - by radio presenter Tanasha Donna - just like her expensive perfumes recently got stolen from her baggage on a Kenya Airways flight.

"Your Baby daddy was stolen from Kenya, now your perfume is stolen from Kenya, Next time they will steal you, don't step in Kenya Mama Tee. They officially don't want you," an online user by the name Njau Brenda wrote.

STOLEN PERFUME

To this Zari made it clear that her ex-lover was never stolen from her.

"He was never stolen but was found in the gutters I had left him," Zari responded.

Early this week, Zari ranted on social media about how she lost expensive perfumes that were gifted to her on her birthday and an expensive suit she was to wear to a meeting while onboard JKIA to Entebee KQ flight.

In their response, via Twitter, KQ reached out to Zari and asked her to get in touch with them so that they could establish what happened.

