Rwanda: President Kagame Officiates Senators Swearing-in Ceremony

press release

Thursday, 17 October 2019 - President Paul Kagame is presiding over the swearing-in of the third Senate mandate following their election in September. The new 20 senators are joining six senators from the second mandate due to conclude next year.

Senators sworn-in today at the parliament include Hadija Ndangiza Murangwa, Juvénal Nkusi, Dr. Alvera Mukabaramba, Espérance Nyirasafari, Marie Rose Mureshyankwano , Professor Cyprien Niyomugabo, Dr Laetitia Nyinawamwiza, Dr. Augustin Iyamuremye, Lambert Dushimimana , Dr. Habineza Faustin, Bideri John, Mupenzi George, Ntidendereza William, Habiyakare François, Fulgence Nsengiyumva, Prof. Ephraim Kanyarukiga, Pelagie Uwera, Adrie Umuhire, Innocent Nkurunziza. The senators of the second mandate who are welcoming the new ones include Consolée Uwimana, Charles Uyisenga, Jeanne d' Arc Mukakalisa, Chrysologue Karangwa, Zephyrin Kalimba, and Margaret Nyagahura.

Shortly after taking oath the senators elected Augustin Iyamuremye as president of the new Senate, Nyirasafari Espérance and Mukabaramba Alvera as vice presidents.

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in ceremony and elections, President Kagame reminded the Senate and Deputy chambers of their role in the welfare of the people.

"You were elected Senators based on your values, your patriotism, knowledge, and strengths. This forms the basis of why Rwandans expect you to use your strengths and abilities to improve their lives. Your job is not just to vote but also to make sure that Rwandans get all they need and deserve towards living healthier lives."

After the transitional period (1994-2003), the first legislature of the Senate commenced in 2003 and ended in 2011. The Second Senate concluded its mandate on October 10 bringing an eight-year tenure to an end.

The Senate of Rwanda has 26 members consisting. Twelve senators are elected by the specific councils in accordance with the administrative entities in the City of Kigali and the four provinces. Of these, one is picked from the City of Kigali, two from Northern Province, while the rest of the three provinces (West, East, and South) elect three senators each. Eight senators are appointed by the President of the Republic. Four senators are designated by the Forum of Political organizations. One senator is elected among lecturers and researchers of Public Universities and higher learning institutions. Both the elected and appointed senators serve a five-year term, renewable once.

Below is a link to the executive summary of activities of the second legislature of the Senate (2011-2019): www.parliament.gov.rw/fileadmin/user_upload/important_documents/Executive_summary_of_activities_of_the_Second_Legislature_of_the_Senate__2011-2019_.pdf