Malawi: MCP Says Participating in By-Elections Under Protest

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is participating in by-elections in Kasungu and Lilongwe under protest.

Party secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka says the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has lost public trust.

The commission is holding by-elections on November 5 in Lilongwe south constituency and Matanje ward in Kasungu.

"As you may be aware, the party torch bearer in the 21st May, 2019 presidential elections is in court challenging the results that the commission announced on 27th May, 2019.

"Owing to the manner in which the commission ultimately managed the results, the commission should have waited for the conclusion of the court case before they conducted these by-elections," says Mkaka.

He, therefore, says the party was participating in the elections in under serious protest, as MCP is participating to ensure that the political rights of the people in the affected areas are respected, protected and promoted.