Malawi: MCP Says Participating in By-Elections Under Protest

17 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is participating in by-elections in Kasungu and Lilongwe under protest.

Mkaka: MCP contesting under protest

Party secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka says the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has lost public trust.

The commission is holding by-elections on November 5 in Lilongwe south constituency and Matanje ward in Kasungu.

"As you may be aware, the party torch bearer in the 21st May, 2019 presidential elections is in court challenging the results that the commission announced on 27th May, 2019.

"Owing to the manner in which the commission ultimately managed the results, the commission should have waited for the conclusion of the court case before they conducted these by-elections," says Mkaka.

He, therefore, says the party was participating in the elections in under serious protest, as MCP is participating to ensure that the political rights of the people in the affected areas are respected, protected and promoted.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.