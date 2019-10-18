West Africa: CHAN 2020 Qualifiers - Nigeria Invites 20 Players for Togo Clash

The head coach of the home-based Super Eagles, Imama Amapakabo, has invited 20 players to take on Togo's Sparrow Hawks in Saturday's 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying final leg in Lagos.

Super Eagles' goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who was denied action during the Brazil friendly, tops the list of invitees.

Nasarawa United's stormy forward Sunusi Ibrahim and Akwa United's Ndifreke Effiong, who netted a brace for the U23 team in the 5-0 defeat of Sudan in Asaba in September, was also selected.

Others on the roster included Kano Pillars' ace, Nyima Nwagua, Fatai Gbadamosi of Shooting Stars and Lobi Stars' trio of Ebube Duru, Sikiru Alimi and John Lazarus.

Goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar of Wikki Tourists and Enugu Rangers' Anthony Shimaga also made the list.

Nigeria have a mountain to surmount at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Saturday, with Togo having won the first leg by a handsome 4-1 scoreline in Lome.

20 Invited Players (FULL LIST)

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC); Nwagua Nyima (Kano Pillars); Stephen Manyo (Enyimba FC); Ifeanyi Nweke (Kano Pillars); Ifeanyi Anaemena (Enyimba FC); John Lazarus (Lobi Stars); Reuben Bala (Enyimba FC); Ifeanyi Nweke (Kano Pillars); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars); Daniel James (Plateau United); Sikiru Alimi (Lobi Stars); Olisah Ndah (Remo Stars); Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Fatai Gbadamosi (Shooting Stars); Ibrahim Olawonye (Rangers International); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Samuel Mathias (Akwa United); Sunusi Ibrahim (Nasarawa United); Mfon Udoh (Akwa United)