Nigeria: ICPC Recovers Six Tractors From Bauchi Senator

17 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in Bauchi State, on Thursday, handed over to six Local Government Councils, six tractors worth N72 million recovered from a former senator.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state an official of the ICPC, Abubakar Dutsinma, presented the tractors to representatives of Ganjuwa, Misau, Dambam, Darazo, Warji and Ningi Local Government Councils.

He said the items were recovered on July 31, 2019, by a special Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG), set up in 12 states of the federation by the commission, in collaboration with civil society organisations.

Mr Abubakar said the tractors were part of the 2015 constituency projects awarded to the six councils through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He explained that in the course of its assignment, the group discovered that the items were under 2015 constituency projects and were bought by the senator but could not be delivered to the councils.

"We saw the papers from the contractors showing that the items were paid for and delivered, but unfortunately, they were not handed over to the beneficiaries.

"We visited the senator's farm situated in Yuli, where the items were alleged to have been kept but later traced them to the Ganjuwa Council Secretariat and secured them.

"The group then ordered the senator to go and refurbish the tractors as they were in shambles and he complied," he said.

He said the Chairman of the Commission, Bolaji Owosanoye, ordered the release of the items for distribution to the beneficiaries.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.