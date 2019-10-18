Zimbabwe: Concern Over Bread Price

Photo: Capital FM
...
17 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The Consumer Rights Association says bread is now beyond the reach of many consumers as retailers this week increased the price of bread to almost $16 a loaf from around $10.

A snap survey by our Bulawayo Bureau yesterday revealed that bread was not available in most retail outlets.

Consumer Rights Association spokesperson Mr Effie Ncube said they were troubled by the continuous increases in the cost of basic commodities including bread which was now beyond the reach of consumers.

"We are very much concerned about the ever-increasing cost of basic commodities, like bread that has been priced beyond the reach of the majority of the people of Zimbabwe.

"As a result, in the morning everyday where you are supposed to have bread on the table, people are not affording that, so children are going to school without bread; spending the whole day without food," he said.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, the Poverty Datum Line for a family of five as at the end of August was pegged at $1, 826,99 while a majority of middle-income earners were earning slightly above $1 000.

Leading bakery, Bakers Inn, a business unit of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Simbisa Brands had its bread sold at $15,65 by major supermarkets in the Central Business District.

Oceans Supermarket which also operate a confectionery was selling its factory-produced bread at $15 a loaf.

In a separate interview, the Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) media and public relations manager Mr Garikai Chaunza said flour supply by the millers across the country was constant.

National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Dennis Wallah said his association does not prescribe prices individual members should charge on their products, adding that the association was only able to engage the Government on cost changes.

"As an association, we don't actually prescribe prices to our members. But we conscientise the Government to say when the costs are moving like this and in the event that nothing is done, obviously chances are there that price movements on bread are going to take place," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

More on This
Bread Price Skyrockets as Zimbabwe's Economic Woes Mount
Over Five Million Zimbabweans on the Brink of Starvation - UN
Zimbabwe Hikes Electricity Tariffs By Over 300% as Crisis Deepens
80% of Zimbabweans Have No Savings - Survey
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Agribusiness
Currencies
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.