Sudan: Leaders of Rebel Movements Return to Negotiating Table

The opening session of peace talks in Juba last Monday

kHARTOUM, (Sudanow) - Sudanese rebel movements leaders who had said they were quitting peace talks sponsored by South Sudanese government, have now reversed their decision and joined the process with direct talks starting Friday, it was announced in Juba, Thursday.

Tut Galwak, the head of the Mediation Committee from South Sudan said the People's Movement- North Sector has agreed to return to the negotiation table after it was satisfied with the steps taken by Khartoum to remedy the cause behind the abrupt decision to call the talks off.

The talks were scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, but an accident in which famers and herders clashed in South Kordufan state in Sudan, was interpreted by the SPM/A as a violation of the spirit in which the two sides were to spur the talks. The army in the Sudan vehemently denied that it was, or any of its affiliates, have been involved in the South Kordufan brouhaha.

Furthermore the President of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, the collective presidency, Lt General Abdul Fatah Al Burhan who is also the Supreme Commander of the Sudanese Army, issued a statement, to the satisfaction of the movement and the sponsors, renewing a comprehensive ceasefire all over the country.

In Juba, South Sudan, and at joint press conference the Secretary General of the People's Movement - North Sector, Amar Amon, announced the first sitting of the direct negotiation between the delegations of Sudan government and the movement will in fact start on Friday morning.

He said the points of contention that delayed the start of the talks have now been hammered out and contained. He indicated that a good spirit was now reigning between the Sudanese parties for achieving comprehensive peace in Sudan.

South Sudanese government is sponsoring the talks between the Sudanese rivals with the aim to end the protracted civil strife in South Kordufan, Blue Nile and Darfur regions.

Earlier this week, the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen Al-Burhan, flew to Juba where he attended the ceremonial opening session after which the direct talks would start.

The sponsors of the talks, President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, invited along with Al Burhan, government leaders Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti and the Ethiopia, along with a number of regional and international partners and representatives of the UN organizations to attend the ceremonial opening sitting.

The Sudan government delegation is headed by the Deputy President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.