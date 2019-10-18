Liberia: NEC Launches Six-Year Strategic Plan, Running From 2018-2024

The National Elections Commission (NEC) on Thursday October 17, 2019 launched its Strategic Plan for the next six years, running from 2018-2024.Similar to the 2012-2018 NEC Strategic Plan, the 2018-2024 plan hinges on five pillars; Legal Framework, Electoral Stakeholders Engagement, Public Information, Institutional Strengthening, and Election Operations.

The official launch was held at the NEC Headquarters with the co-chairperson of the Commission, Cllr. Sarah Toe performing the official launching formalities. It brought together election stakeholders including political parties and Civil Society Organizations.

The Strategic plan, which roadmaps the Commission's strategic direction for the next six years, describes the approaches the NEC would take to achieve its mission, meet the demand of its stakeholders, exploit opportunities for improved service delivery, and responds to challenges.

During the formulation of the Plan, the Commission undertook series of broad-base consultations comprising internal discussions and external engagements that ensured participation of key stakeholders. Lessons learnt Sessions were conducted from the 2017 Presidential and Representative elections with Political Actors, Partners and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the outline recommendations were taken into consideration for future planning and implementation.

In her speech, marking the official launch, NEC Co-Chairperson Cllr. Toe, said NEC marked the achievement of a major milestone in the 2018-2024 electoral circle. Cllr. Toe said the Strategic Plan will help the Commission to clarify the sets of goals and strategies that reflect the Commission's changing external and internal environment, considering the roles and expectations of stakeholders and how NEC goal, in alignment and directed towards fulfilling our mission, can enhance the NEC effectiveness. Co-Chair Toe said that this document will serve as a roadmap.

Also making remarks were Representatives from various sectors including Civil Society Actors, Political Parties, Partners, Persons with Disability and the Media. They all complimented the Commission for a job well done in developing what they called a Tool or a Roadmap to Free, Fair, and Transparent election. Financial and technical supports for the Strategic Plan was came from UNDP, USAID, EU, Irish aid the Government of Sweden and Canada.