Liberia: Save the Children Liberia Condemns Police Excess

Save the Children International (SCI) Liberia Office condemns attacks on students during the recent protest in Monrovia by students of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), leaving several persons wounded.

A release quotes SCI's Country Manager, Joseph Yarsiah, as urging the government and people of Liberia to exercise patience and commitment to dealing with the grave educational challenges in Liberia today.

Mr. Yarsiah stressed Save the Children's unwavering commitment for the right to education for all children, and calls on the government to listen and respond to the plights of the future leaders of Liberia.

MCSS students took to the streets on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in protest for their teachers' salaries. The teachers had gone on strike in demand of salary arrears owed them by government. The protest turned violent when Police and students were embroiled in clashes after the police fired teargas to disperse the crowd.It is not known how many persons sustained injuries and taken to hospital, but Yarsiah stressed the need for investigation into the melee.

"Any form of violence is condemned especially, when it involves children, and there needs to be an investigation into specific actions on the part of state-actors where they may have been acting against the law. Children should be protected against harm or anything that threatens their safety," Yarsiah emphasized.

