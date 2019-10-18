Liberia: UL Pleads With Faculty

press release

-begins September salary disbursement

The Administration of the University of Liberia (UL) says it acknowledges the decision taken by the University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA) to disengage its services due to salary delay.

In a press release issued Thursday, 17 October, the UL Administration adds that this decision taken by ULFA does have the propensity to stall the University's academic progress.

The Administration and Board of Trustees, however, plead with the UL faculty members through their leadership, for reconsideration, and to return to their respective classrooms while their concerns are being addressed.

According to the release authorized by UL President Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks, the Administration and Board of Trustees have been, and continue to be in constant communication and engagement with the Government of Liberia, to ensure that salaries are paid, and on a timely basis.

In the wake of the present economic constraints in the country, the University says it has been fortunate to have received salary payments up to September, 2019, while the payroll for October has already been submitted to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for processing and subsequent payment in the first week in November.

In consideration of the difficult times and emotions that exist in the country, largely due to economic challenges, the Administration therefore, deems it expedient to call for an exercise of restraint.

"The Administration, the Board of Trustees, and the People of Liberia value the contributions of our faculty in molding the minds of our younger generation, as well as the immense sacrifices associated with their efforts," the release says. "Your professionalism is highly appreciated and respected, and we are sincerely committed to seeking your welfare at all times," it concludes.