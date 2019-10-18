Liberia: Bong Police Arrest Three Arm-Rubbers

18 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — Police in Gbarnga,Bong County have arrested three alleged armed robbers who on Monday night allegedly killed a man identified as Sekou Swaray.Eyewitnesses told our Bong County correspondent following the incident that victim Swaray, a local gasoline seller in Gbarnga, was at his business center on Monday at 8:45pm when the alleged group of armed robbers entered the business center and held him under gun-point.According to eyewitnesses, the alleged armed robbers asked Swaray to turn over to them, money generated from the sales of the gasoline for the day.

However the eyewitnesses indicate that the victim allegedly refused, prompting the suspects to kill him.Speaking to our correspondent, some of the eyewitnesses who are close neighbors to the victim said they heard gun sound.According to them, they were moved to inquire as to what was going on after hearing the gun sound.

The three individuals arrested by the Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment are yet to be identified.Prior to their arrest, some members of the Muslim community in Gbarnga moved to the Superintendent's compound with placards carrying different inscriptions, demanding the release of the three individuals over to them.

According to them, it was important for the police to with immediate effect turn the individuals over to them on grounds that they needed to be killed as well.

Our Bong County correspondent says the Muslim community later became calm following the intervention of the County's Superintendent Madam Esther Nyamah Walker.

"We wanted to get those criminals ourselves and kill them because when we leave them with the Police, they will be well catered to," Musa Kamara, one of the aggrieved Muslims told our Bong County correspondent.

Bong County Police Superintendent Fredrick Nappy has promised to disclose the identities of the individuals arrested.Our correspondent says the victim had LD$11,000, but the criminals did not carry the money as a result of neighbors' intervention.

