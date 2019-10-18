South Africa: Eastern Cape Learners Demand Basic Infrastructure for Schools

18 October 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

More than 200 learners from different public schools in King William's Town marched to the Eastern Cape Department of Education offices in Zwelitsha on Thursday. The marchers, led by Equal Education, demanded that the department release its progress report on reaching norms and standards for school infrastructure.

In November 2016 the department failed to meet its deadline to ensure that school structures are made of appropriate materials - not mud, asbestos, metal or wood - and that all schools have water, electricity and toilets.

The new deadline is 29 November 2020, but the protesting learners say progress has been very slow and they fear the department will not achieve the deadline.

Charles Morgan School student leader Yolanda Nazo said the school received temporary toilets after learners protested outside the department in June. It was meant to be for two months while the department fixed the blocked flushed toilets at the school. This never happened according to Nazo.

"Those toilets cost the department ... . that money should have been used to fix the blocked toilets at school," said Nazo.

Lihle Kolosi of Thembalabantu Senior Secondary School in Zwelitsha said her school is short of classrooms and furniture. Lithalethu Valisi from Zanempucuko High School said at their school parents donated building materials, but the school lacked toilets and water.

Equal Education resubmitted four memorandums it had previously submitted between 2015 and 2018. The memorandums were handed to Monde Sangqu, Director Stakeholder Management, who promised to pass them on to MEC Fundile Gade.

Spokesperson for the department Malibongwe Mtima said: "The backlog report will be properly announced at the time all data has been verified in time for the report for the November 2020 anniversary and annually as required."

He said the department "values the engagement with Equal Education". Mtima quoted severe budgetary restrictions. He said the province had a sanitation backlog requiring R2.5 billion alone.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.