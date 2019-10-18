Sudan: The First Edition of the "Juba Walk the Talk Drive"

Juba, 17 October, 2019 - The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched at the global level health events termed Walk the Talk events. The first of this kind took place before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High level meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in New York, 23 September, 2019. Subsequent events have since been organized in WHO Headquarters, Regional Officers and many Country Offices. The events have attracted tens of thousands of participants; including heads of state, world champion athletes, Nobel Peace Prize winners, government delegates, health implementing organizations, and the general public.

The WHO is using these events to send a powerful call on the importance of promoting "health for all". These events are aimed at strengthening capacities and systems in countries to deliver wide range of health services so that people can receive the health care and protection they need.

The WHO in collaboration with the Ministry of Health is organizing a free walk/run event to be held on 26 October, 2019 at Dr John Garang Mausoleum from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. The walk/run will include all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, UN organizations, International and local NGOs, Foundations, Diplomatic missions, Civil Society, Philanthropic Organizations, academia. Two non-competitive events will be organized. A 10km walk/run event and a 5km walk/run event.

Those interested in participating can register for via the following link: https://www.afro.who.int/publications/walk-talk-health-all-challenge-2019-registration-form.