Sudan: Khogali Welcomes start of Direct Negotiations in Juba

Al-Fasher — The Acting Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, General, Malik Al-Tayeb Khogali has welcomed the start of the direct negotiations, in Juba, between the Sudan government and the factions of the armecd struggle, expressing optimism over reaching a comprehensive peace agreement that will end the war and the suffering of the citizens in the disputes-affected areas.

Khogali who was addressing a gathering in Kurma administrative unit has outlined that the time has come for ending war and starting of realization of development and stability.

He pledged to rehabilitate the educational and health institutions which were destroyed by war besides, working for the provision of water to enable citizens to return voluntarily to their areas of origin.