Liberia: UL Graduate School Centennial Class Celebrates With Orphans

Ahead of this year's 100th Commencement Convocation exercise at the University of Liberia (UL), the Centennial Class of the Graduate School has donated several assorted food items, among them sanitary materials as well as copybooks worth US$2,000, to the Love a Child Orphanage on the Monrovia-Robertsfield Highway.

This year marks the University of Liberia's 100th commencement convocation since its establishment in 1951; this event will mark a historical moment at the University this December.

Irene B. Wallace, President of the Centennial class Graduate Program, told recipients of the assorted food items that as part of several activities leading to the University's 100th commencement convocation, the class thought it was significant to identify with orphans in a special way, to show love and care.

During the presentation, Madam Wallace said if the society must be good there is a need to be your brother's keeper. "This is our own way of identifying with you; we contributed individually to ensure that we celebrate with you ahead of UL's 100th commencement exercise," she stated.

Madam Wallace said life is not centered around an individual alone, adding that it is important to think about other people who cannot afford. She also noted that the change everyone is yearning for today begins with ourselves; therefore, everyone should be able to change their mindset if Liberia must be transformed.

"This year's commencement exercise is historic for our University; as such, the leadership of the centennial class Graduate Program decided to come up with some ideas, whereas we thought to give back to the society by doing a humanitarian outreach at the Love a Child Orphanage," she said.

According to her, there are series of activities the centennial class has undertaken; "we have a fundraising program which is expected to take place October 25, 2019, at the UL's main auditorium Capitol Hill campus; we are doing a humanitarian outreach as well."

Madam Wallace stated that the fund rising program is intended to raise funds for the construction of a "Centennial Peace Hut," which will be erected at the front entrance of the graduate school. She also said the project is aimed at promoting inter- peace dialogue among students at the University.

Moreover, the centennial class of the Graduate School is also expected to hold a competition between the centennial classes; "apart from these activities we will also have different sources to reach out to in order to enable us to have a successful project."

The Peace Hut, she said, is vital because as everyone is aware, UL has several palava huts on its campuses, but the centennial class peace hut will be quite different from other facilities, if constructed.

"What we intend to do with this hut is to use it as an added facility for the UL Graduate School, where we will be able to host seminars, workshops, symposium as well as peace dialogue; we want to leave a historic mark at the university and that the message to the next generation is that peace is all Liberia needs." She said peace is all we need to hold on to and have a prosperous Liberia.

Rebecca Wreh, Founder, Love a Child Orphanage embraced the kind gesture made by the centennial class. Madam Wreh said in times of difficulties, that is where one can know who cares; "regardless of hard economic constraints we experience in our country today, your donation as a student group to the children is welcoming and worth commendation.

Charlotte Konneh, an orphan who spoke shortly after the donation with reporters, expressed excitement for the donation and lauded the centennial class. Miss Kenneh told the Daily Observer that in the midst of harsh economic realities pervading the country, many orphans have been abandoned, while the lack of food at various orphanages nowadays is worrisome. But she encouraged other humanitarian and philanthropists institutions to emulate the example of the centennial class at the UL.