Liberia: EPS Officer's Death 'Shocks' Pres. Weah

President George Weah has greeted with dismay the death of a special agent of the Executive Protection Service (EPS), Franklin Larblah, describing it as "totally heartbroken," a release has said.

Prior to his death at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital on October 11, 2019, Larblah served the agency for 22 years following a period of illness.

"Our nation is again plagued by the rather untimely passing of officer Franklin Larblah," the president said.

"The death of any citizen brings anguish and depression, let alone losing someone who sacrificed and risked everything in the service of a nation and its leaders," the President said.

Meanwhile, the President has extended his deepest sympathy and condolence on behalf of his government to the bereaved family and the leadership of the EPS for an irreparable loss.

President Weah described the late agent Larblah, alias "horsepower," as a "humble officer who served with commitment, dedication and passion."

He added: "It is no denying that the EPS has lost one of its best agents, whose passing had left a void that cannot not be easily replaced."

"It is my prayer that the Almighty God will grant the soul of fallen Franklin perpetual rest, and will comfort his family and friends," the president said.

The late Franklin leaves to mourn his loss his two-year old son and fiancée Henrietta T. Tolowon.