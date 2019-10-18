Eritrea: Commendable Participation in Voluntary Blood Donation

Barentu — The Voluntary Blood Donors Association in the Gash Barka region reported that as a result of growing awareness of the public the number of voluntary blood donors in the region is on the rise. The report was made at second congress of the association on 15 October in Barentu.

According to report presented by the chairman of the association, Mr. Gebremeskel Embaye indicating that the association is still facing some challenges in terms of budget and facilities, said that as a result of the sustainable awareness raising activity the number of blood donors in the cities of Tesenei, Barentu and Akordet has reached to 36 thousand and that in the past five years 1480 bags of blood have been collected.

The chairman of national blood donors association, Mr. Samson Gebreselasie said that the growing number of voluntary blood donors in the region attests to the strong awareness raising programs conducted and that blood donation is not to be left to members only and called on the public to strengthen contribution.

Indicating that the growing number of members of the association is significantly contributing in saving lives, Mr. Mehari Abraha, representative of the National Blood Transfusion Center, said that the number of death rate due to lack of blood has significantly been reduced.