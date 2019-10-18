Sudan: Wali of Northern State Sets Up Anti-Drug Committee

17 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola — Wali of Northern State, Mag. Gen. Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Sauri issued a decision forming a Committee on Combating Drug to be chaired by the Director of the State police, Director -General of Ministry of Health and Social Development as alternate chairperson , director of Anti-Narcotics Department as member and rapporteur and membership of others.

The decision determines the task of the Committee in hammering plans and programs , enlightening citizens about the drug perils through different types of media through workshops, symposiums and conferences , conducting studies and researches about the danger of narcotics and drawing up a anti-drug strategy on in Northern State.

The Wali's decision also stipulates review of laws to cope with development in combating drug, coordination of efforts on fighting drugs, participation in local and regional conferences and formation of native committees on fighting narcotics.

The Committee, according to the decision , should present a regular periodic report to Wali of the State.

