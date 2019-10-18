Sudan: RSF - No Tolerance With Those Who Insult Citizens

Khartoum — A court affiliated to Rapid Support Forces(RSF) issued sentence of eight and five years imprisonment for RSF an office, Sergeant , Abdul-Aziz AAina Saeed and soldier Osman Mohamed Adam along with expulsion from service and depriving them from pre-service entitlements.

The two RSF elements stormed a house at Wad Nubawi neighborhood in Omdurman and stole some possessions using landcruiser and salon cars, RSF Spokesman, Brig. Jamal Gumma Adam said.

Brig. Gumma stated the penetrators have been turned over to Kober Prison administration and that the case of theft would be pursued through a civilian court.

Expert and political analyst , Osama Mohamed Saeed said in a statement to SUNA on Thursday the verdict came in line with statements of the RSF commander , Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo that he would not tolerate any officer or soldier who harasses citizens or violates their privacy, disclosing that such summary trials began some time ago and some them were public and were overseen by the Lt. Gen. Daglo himself.

He said " all that no doubt was an evidence that the RSF, which is part of the Armed Forces are being carrying out protection of the Sudanese people and defending the homeland.

Dr Osama said the much of insults against RSF made by persons impersonate RSF elements to intentionally disfigure the those forces , noting that the Sudanese citizen knows that RSF is shield of the revolution and the homeland.