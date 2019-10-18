Sudan: Al-Teraifi Discusses Border Issues With National Borders Commission

Kosti — Wali of White Nile State, Maj. Gen. Haider Ali Al-Teraifi discussed when he received delegationof the National Borders Commission led by Muaz Ahmed Tango at Rabak Thursday border issues and repercussion of border demarcation and opening of crossings.

The delegation also held meeting with the state's executive body and sought aspects of cooperation between the white Nile State institutions and the Commission regarding border-related issues.

Wali of White Nile State expressed in a statement to SUNA pleasure over visit of the delegation of the National Borders Commission to the State and discussions made over obstacles facing demarcation of borders, opening crossings , border trade and the free trade zone.

He added the meeting reaffirmed importance of speeding up demarcation of the state's borders with states of Sennar, North and South Kordofan for achieving stability at agricultural projects adjacent to joint borders.

The Head of National Borders Commission , Tango appreciated the White Nile State concern with borders issues.