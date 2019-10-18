Sudanese Date Palm Society Participates in Jordanian Dates Festival

Khartoum — The Sudanese Palm Tree Society took part in the Second Jordanian Dates' International Festival held under auspices of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.

The delegation was led by the Society' Secretary-General , Dr Badr-Eddin El-Sheikh and head of investment projects at the Society, Salah Bashir Al-Nefaidi.

The event was attended by a number of holders of constitutional post, scientists and those who concern with date tree, top of them was the agricultural advisor at UAE presidency and Secretary-General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, Dr Abdul-Wahab Zayed.