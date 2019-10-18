Liberia: President Expresses Shock Over Death of EPS Officer

His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has greeted the death of a Special Agent of Executive Protection Service, Franklin Larblah, with shock, describing it totally heartbroken.

The late Franklin Larblah, who served the EPS for 22 unbroken years, died at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital on October 11, 2019 following brief illness.

"Our nation is again plagued by the rather untimely passing of officer Franklin Larblah," the Liberian Leader noted. "The death of any citizen brings anguish and depression, let alone losing someone who sacrificed and risked everything in the service of a nation and its leaders."

Meanwhile, the President has extended his deepest sympathy and condolence on behalf of his government to the bereaved family and the leadership of the EPS for the irreparable loss.

President Weah described the late Franklin Larblah alias "Horsepower" as a "humble officer who served with commitment, dedication and passion."

He added: "It is no denying that the EPS has lost one of its best agents whose passing leaves a void that cannot not be easily replaced."

"It is my prayer that the Almighty God will grant the soul of fallen Franklin perpetual rest and will comfort his family and friends," the President said.

The late Franklin leaves to mourn his two-year old son and fiancée Henrietta T. Tolowon.