Sudanese Congress Party - FFC Should Take Part in Peace Talks

17 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Congress Party has strongly criticised the Sudan's transitional government, the government of South Sudan, and the Sudanese armed movement for not inviting the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) to participate in the ongoing peace negotiations.

At a press conference in Khartoum yesterday, the party's president, Omar El Degeir, called for remediation. He explained that FFC - who formed the de fact opposition during the December revolution and were instrumental in the formation of the interim government - agreed in a meeting with Prime Minister Hamdok on Tuesday on the need for the active participation of the FFC in peace negotiations.

El Degeir praised Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, President of the Sovereign Council, for recognising the historical problems and grievances of the people living in the marginalised peripheries, praised the inclusion of eastern Sudanese issues in the negotiating platform.

He also stressed the need for the transitional government to focus on the issue of justice, and strongly criticised the slow pace to work in this regard.

He called for speeding-up the nomination of the members of the Independent Investigation Commission on the "June 3 massacre", and stressed the need to grant them the power to investigate, charge, and refer to the judiciary.

He stressed the need "to take decisive steps with regard to accounting for crimes and the violations, corruption, and encroachments that accompanied the former regime, to dismantle the structure of partisan empowerment, and rebalance state institutions." He said and their conversion from party affiliation to a state of the people."

El Degeir demanded the speedy implementation of the decision to reinstate workers who were dismissed because they participated in a protest or vigil demanding justice and a civilian-led government, and the composition of the Transitional Justice and Corruption Commission.

El Degeir pointed to consultations within the FFC to entrust civilian governors to address the bread and fuel crises in the states, and work on party empowerment.

