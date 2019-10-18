Sudan: Media Banned From Sudan Courts Martial

Khartoum — A military court in Khartoum has ruled to ban media coverage of the trials of defendants accused of involvement in the foiled coup attempt in July, as well as the Court Martial of former Janjaweed leader Musa Hilal. The court said the ruling was in "order not to harm justice".

Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) spokesman Brig Gen Amer El Hasan said "Musa Hilal belongs to the army and is therefore subject to the Sudan Armed Forces Act."

Gen El Hasan explained that in the case of military trials by the military judiciary under the Act, the SAF has the right to assess the trials and keep them confidential. He asserted that "the elements of a fair trial are fully available and "the trial takes place, with the full powers of the General Courts for the sake of justice".

Lawyers: 'Trial invalid'

In a statement last month, the Darfur Bar Association described the trial by Court Martial of Hilal and his affiliates as "invalid and has no legal ground because the alleged crimes relate to the resisting and opposing the former regime, which are legitimate activities that cannot constitute crimes".

Militia officer, soldier jailed, dishonourably discharged for burglary

The Grand Field Court that has the legal competency over the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia, convicted RSF Lt Abdelaziz Saeed to eight years and Pte Osman Adam to five years imprisonment, for raiding and burgling a house in the Wad Nubawi neighbourhood in old Omdurman using a Land Cruiser and a car.

RSF Spokesman Brig Gen Jamal Juma said that after investigation, the intelligence department was able to arrest the perpetrators, who were tried in the presence of their victims.

The Court further ruled that Lt Saeed and Pte Adam be dishonourably discharged from the service and stripped of any financial or after-service benefits.