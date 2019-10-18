Cameroon: Lebialem Fons - Call On Separatists to Follow Republican Way

17 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The traditional rulers of Lebialem Division had talks with Prime Minister Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute in Yaounde on October 16, 2019.

The traditional rulers of Lebialem Division in the South West Region have launched a strong appeal on their sons and daughters who are still in the bushes as separatist fighters to drop their arms, come out of the bushes, and follow the republican way for Lebialem to develop faster and in a sustainable manner.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute received the Fons at the Star Building in Yaounde on October 16, 2019. Their talks with the Prime Minister was along the sidelines of the two-day conclave of the traditional rulers. Talking to the press after the discussions, the President of Lebialem Fons, Senator Nembo Lekunze Andreas thanked their sons and daughters who have already dropped their arms and said they were ready to support those who will follow the example so that life can come back to the division.

Talking about the situation back in the Division, Senator Nembo Lekunze Andreas said, "The Fons of Lebialem thought that after the Major National Dialogue, relative peace would have come to the division just like is the case in other divisions of the restive North West and South West Regions. But to our greatest surprise, we instead got very disheartening videos over social media that were characterized by desecration of our tradition, customs and the cultural heritage of Lebialem." He added that, "We also witnessed general insecurity, harassments and barbaric actions from our own sons and daughters who have decided to differ with our Republican thoughts." The separatists, he said, "Even went as far as tarnishing the image of some of our elite by claiming that they are sponsoring their secessionist activities." Concerning the position of the Fons he said, "We really wanted to differ by saying that as natural rulers of Lebialem Division, we stand for peace, unity of Cameroon and unity of the people of Lebialem Division for the purpose of socioeconomic development."

