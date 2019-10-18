Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Provides Aid to People in Remote Areas in West Darfur

Al Genana — West Darfur State's caretaker Wali (governor), Maj (Gen) Abdul-Khalig Badawi, said upon the arrival of medical convoy of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to remote areas in West Darfur State that the arrival of these forces was an appreciated step for help to the people living in remote areas.

The Wali addressed the RSF convoy, which was composed of doctors and a moral guidance group, affirming the RSF has proven its patriotic role in protecting security alongside other forces and helping people, particularly in securing the agricultural season, providing social support and raising the morale of the people.

The commander of the Rapid Support Forces for Genaina Sector, Lt. Colonel Hamed Ambello, has affirmed the readiness of his forces to exert more efforts to enhance the security and stability in the state.