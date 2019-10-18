Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Provides Aid to People in Remote Areas in West Darfur

17 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Genana — West Darfur State's caretaker Wali (governor), Maj (Gen) Abdul-Khalig Badawi, said upon the arrival of medical convoy of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to remote areas in West Darfur State that the arrival of these forces was an appreciated step for help to the people living in remote areas.

The Wali addressed the RSF convoy, which was composed of doctors and a moral guidance group, affirming the RSF has proven its patriotic role in protecting security alongside other forces and helping people, particularly in securing the agricultural season, providing social support and raising the morale of the people.

The commander of the Rapid Support Forces for Genaina Sector, Lt. Colonel Hamed Ambello, has affirmed the readiness of his forces to exert more efforts to enhance the security and stability in the state.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.