Sudan: Dr. Hamdok Praises Efforts of Juba for Realizing Peace in Sudan

17 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, received in his office Thursday the Foreign Minister of the Republic of South Sudan, Awout Deng, and discussed the relations between the two countries and issues of peace and stability in the two countries.

Dr. Hamdok has expressed thanks to Sudan government for hosting the peace negotiations between the government and the armed struggle movements for achieving comprehensive peace in the country.

South Sudan's Foreign Minister has appreciated the efforts being exerted by the Prime Minister for cementing the relations between the two countries.

