Somalia: Uhuru Urged to Withdraw Kenyan Troops From Somalia

Kenyan politician and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has called for the withdrawal of Kenyan troops from Somalia.

In a tweet, the politician said that the troops are no longer needed in Somalia, adding that they have accomplished their mission.

The Jubilee affiliated politician was responding to US President Donald Trump's tweet on the withdrawal of troops from Syria. Khalwale said the Kenyan government should follow suit.

"Our government should borrow a leaf from this. Why are our Kenyan soldiers fighting for Somalis in Somalia?" he tweeted.

"After defeating 100% of the ISIS Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land. I said to my Generals, why should we be fighting for Syria," Trump said.

In March, Kenyan withdrew some of the troops from Busar is in Gedo region. The decision caused tension among residents who feared the resurgence of the militia.

The call for the withdrawing of the troops from Somalia is yet to bear fruits after the government ignored the same.

The remarks of the politician come at the backdrop of the maritime board row between Kenya and Somalia.

The two nations are yet to agree on the board after they sought assistance from International Court of Justice.