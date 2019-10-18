Somalia: Somali Troops Shut Down Businesses in Mogadishu

17 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali security forces have raided online forex centres in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

According to sources, the forces directed the staff at the centres to stop operations and close it.

The soldiers raided three centres belonged to Camel Online Forex Institute in Zobe, Suq-Ba'ad and Makka al-Mukarama.

It is not yet clear the motive behind the closure of the centres.

Trading is conducted over the 'interbank market'.

The online channel through which currencies are traded 24 hours a day, five days a week.

Forex is one of the largest trading markets, with a global daily turnover estimated to exceed US$5 trillion.

Different forex platforms operating as centres for foreign money exchange are downloadable on Google Play and Apple App Store, and aggressively market themselves through social media, promising huge and instant returns.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.