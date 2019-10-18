Sudan: Hamdok Receives Congratulatory Message From His British Counterpart

16 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has received a congratulatory message from his British counterpart, Mr. Boris Johnson, in which he stated that Dr. Hamdok's assuming the position of the Prime Minister of Sudan was an important step for the future of the country, stresssing the continuous support of the United Kingdom for Sudan for achieving democratic transformation.

He said that he was impressed by the courage and resilience of Sudanese people who are seeking a better future.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, received a similar congratulation message from her British counterpart, Mr. Dominique Rap, who indicated that the appointment of Asma as the Foreign Minister wa clear cut evidence on the change taking place in Sudan and a positive step to pave the way for Sudan to play its role among nations.

He affirmed in his message the readiness of the British government to cooperate with Sudan government for realizing transformation and meeting the aspirations of Sudanese people.

The Foreign Minister also received congratulation message from the British Minister of State for African Affairs, Mr. Andrew Stephenson, who considered her appointment a positive step in the path of democracy for which the Sudanese people have made a long struggle.

The Foreign Minister has received another message of congratulation from the Secretary of State for Commonwealth Affairs, United Nations and South Asia, Lord Tareq Ahmed.

