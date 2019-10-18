Sudan: National Strategy On Establishment of Continental Free Trade Zone

Khartoum — A joint meeting between the delegation of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) currently visiting the country and the representatives of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce headed by the member of the National Chamber of Exporters Dr. Khalid Al-Maqbool has reviewed ways and mechanisms of the UNECA assistance to Sudan to develop a national strategy for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Zone. The Director General of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce Abdul-Aziz Abu Talib said, in statement to SUNA, that the meeting, which was held in the presence of the Director General of the International Relations Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade Nadir Al-Rayah, touched on how the UNECA provides support to the private sector through its various organizations, pointing to the agreement on the organization of a national forum in this regard next November in Khartoum with the participation of all partners in the public and private sectors. The meeting also tackled the necessity of updating and activating the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Commerce and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.