Sudan: Al Burhan Receives a Message From Spain Monarch

17 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of Sovereign council Lt (Gen) Abdel Fatah Al Buran Abdel Rahman affirmed Sudan keenness to establish strong bilateral relations with Spain and creates appropriate political, social and economic atmosphere for successful relations.

AL Burhan gave this statement Thursday when he received in his office at Republican Palace Spanish ambassador to Khartoum who handed congratulation message from The Spain King Philp111.

Following the meeting the Spanish ambassador told reporters that he had conveyed tribute and congratulation of Spain Monarch to chairman of the Sovereign Council for holding over the position.

The ambassador assured his country's concern to establish good relations with Sudan in all fields in a way that achieved hopes and the aspiration of the two countries.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

