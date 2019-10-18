Sudan: National Strategy Sets for Implementation of Continental Free Trade Zone

Khartoum — A joint meeting between UN-African Economic committee delegation currently visiting the country and the representative of Commercial Chamber Union headed by Khalid Al Magbul have discussed means and mechanisms that could provide assistance to Sudan committee for setting a national strategy to implement African continental free trade zone.

General manager for commercial chamber union Abdel Azizi Abu Talib told SUNA that the meeting which was attended by manager of international relations in the ministry of Industry Nadir Al Rayeh discussed how the committee could provide the assistance to the private sector through its various organizations.

Abu Talib suggested launch of a national forum on this regard during next November in Khartoum with the involvement of all partners in private and public sectors.

Abu Talib pointed out that the meeting has touched the importance of modernizing and reactivating the memo of understanding signed between the ministry of commerce and UN- African economic committee which provided the insertion of a number of activities and programs to support Sudan in competition for African continental free trade zone.