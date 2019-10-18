Sudan: Hamdok Affirms Commitment to Participation of Women At All Levels

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has affirmed the government commitment to boost the Sudanese women participation at all the governance levels in the country.

During his meeting Thursday with a delegation of the Initiative of No Harm to Women, the Prime Minister has praised the outstanding role played by the Sudanese women in the glorious December Revolution.

He stressed the transitional government commitment to participation of women in the different state's institutions, referring to the appointment of Judge Neimat Abdalla Mohamed Khair as the Chief Justice, to be the first woman to assume the position of chief justice in Sudan and the Arab World.