South Africa: Mpumalanga Truck Driver Facing Perjury, Theft Charges After Allegedly Lying About Hijacking

17 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Buks Viljoen

Just 24 hours after a truck driver from Mbombela claimed that three armed robbers had hijacked him, Mpumalanga police recovered the truck, along with another surprise.

The driver told police that he was hijacked on Tuesday afternoon, on his way back to Mbombela, after delivering steel at Chazart near the Pienaar township, about 25km outside the city, said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

The driver is employed by steel merchant, Express Steel.

He claimed that he was forced off the road by a white Golf and that armed men then fled with the truck.

After receiving a tip-off that the truck was hidden somewhere in Pienaar, the police's tactical response unit raided the premises. They found three suspects, including the 41-year old driver, who was in the process of repainting the truck.

Shortly after their arrest, the police made a second breakthrough in the case when one of the suspects borrowed a cellphone from a police officer and called his friends to help cover the crime.

According to Hlathi the man told his friend to rush over to his house to remove weapons and explosives that were hidden there.

However, police intercepted the message and raided the house before the weapons could be removed.

They found three AK-47 assault rifles, a discontinued R1 defence force weapon, magazines for all these weapons, more than 130 rounds of ammunition, as well as explosives.

A woman who was at the house at the time was also arrested.

Hlathi says the four suspects would appear in the Kanyamazane Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Cases of theft, possession of unlicensed firearms and explosives are being investigated.

The driver was also charged with perjury.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.