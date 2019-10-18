South Africa: 14 Pupils Injured in Collision Between Taxi and Another Vehicle

17 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Fourteen children on their way home from school were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into a vehicle on Wiggins Road in Cato Manor.

According to Rescue Care's managing director, Garrith Jamieson, the accident happened on Thursday before 15:00.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find multiple children injured and more ambulances were dispatched as well as advanced life support units.

Once all the injured had been stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further treatment.

"At this stage, the events leading up to the collision are unknown, however, the police were on the scene and will be investigating further," Jamieson said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.