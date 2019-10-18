South Africa: 14 Pupils Injured in Collision Between Taxi and Another Vehicle

Fourteen children on their way home from school were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into a vehicle on Wiggins Road in Cato Manor.

According to Rescue Care's managing director, Garrith Jamieson, the accident happened on Thursday before 15:00.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find multiple children injured and more ambulances were dispatched as well as advanced life support units.

Once all the injured had been stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further treatment.

"At this stage, the events leading up to the collision are unknown, however, the police were on the scene and will be investigating further," Jamieson said.

Source: News24