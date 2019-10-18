Cameroon: In-Vitro Fertilisation Success Rate Continues

The hospital has delivered its 160th baby amidst the retrieval of some 50 Ooctytes from three women and 10 embryo transfer for future IVF babies.

October 16, 2019 was a busy day at the Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital (CHRACERH) in Yaounde. The hospital delivered its 160th baby conceived via In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF). Baby Sandra, weight 4.50 kg and cried immediately she was removed from her mother's womb after a difficult but successfully cesarean session that lasted close to an hour.

The General Manager of CHRACERH, Professor Jean Marie Kasia says the couple involved had fertility problems and could not conceive naturally. After an IVF procedure, three successful embryos were collected. A miscarriage took place at the first IVF attempt; the second implant was successful. According to Pr Kasia, it was a normal pregnancy, but after 29 weeks, it was realised that the baby was too big. However, medical analysis showed that there was no pathology associated to the baby's weight. Because the pregnancy was not a normal one and the poor position of the baby in the uterus, the lady was booked for a caesarean session which was complicated. The baby was however taken out successfully, thanks to the medical expertise at CHRACERH.

Professor Kasia says the main problem to the medical staff now is how to solve the failed IVF cases. The medical team earlier on, carried out Oocytes (eggs) retrieval from three women. This took place in a special procedure room during which all ovarian follicles were drained and fluid sent to the laboratory to find eggs. From the first and second women, seven Oocytes each were retrieved and 33 from the third woman. At the moment, some 50 Oocytes are in store at CHRACERH, ready to be transferred to some women after a successful combination with spermatozoid. The General Manager of the hospital says when the procedure is successful, there will be room for an embryo donation next year; this is so because the woman from whom was retrieved some 33 Oocytes cannot use all the 33. As such, there will be room for donation to those in need as there are many women waiting. Prof Kasia and his team later went on to carry out embryo transfer to some ten women from whom Oocytes retrieval took place two days ago thanks to the new IVF unit machine the hospital recently acquired. The new unit has permitted the hospital to serve many women at a time. The acquisition of a second unit, according to the hospital head will permit the hospital to receive more couples. That is from 500 pregnancy cycle to 1,000 per year. "Since the installation of the machine two weeks ago, IVF procedures have been 100 per cent successful. It is helping us to attain to many more women especially with the high demand of IVF from women in need", Prof Kasia noted