South Africa: Mpumalanga Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting 8 Pupils Granted Bail

18 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A Mpumalanga teacher accused of sexually assaulting eight Grade 7 pupils has appeared in court and has been released on bail, according to police.

The man, 56, allegedly targeted seven boys and a girl from March to September this year at a school he taught at in the Tonga region, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Thursday.

"He would allegedly call them over to his desk during class, show them pornographic videos as well as images and lure them individually to a storeroom to commit his evil deeds," he said.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in the Tonga Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where he was granted R2 000 bail.

He is expected back in court on January 20.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemned the teacher for allegedly preying on children he was meant to mentor, support and care for.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.