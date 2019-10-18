Cameroon: Ending Conflict in NW/SW - Women's Group Decries Atrocities, Pray for Peace

Ia Church Service programme called Candle Light Vigil at PC Buea Town, the women said enough is enough on separatists killings, cutting of hands, kidnappings for ransom of Anglophones in the two regions.

Cameroon Women's Peace Moment (CAWOPEM) has stepped in with fresh impetus to see that the crisis ravaging North West and South West Regions of Cameroon is brought to a conclusive end. At the Presbyterian Church Buea Town on Tuesday October 15, 2019, hundreds of them dressed in white outfit with black head cover and with a lighted candle in hand sought the face of God for a definite solution for the crisis. The Candle Light Vigil also prayed for the repose of all those who have lost their lives in the armed conflict while decrying the barbarism meted on many, late Ayafor Florence being the latest victim.

Preaching from the Biblical Book of Esther 4: 14-15, Reverend Mary Wose titled her sermon "Which role do I have to play?" She pointed out that Esther stood for the Jews against all odds even risking her life just to save her people. In the face of the atrocities committed on Anglophones, it is time women should raise their voices as one and say enough is enough.

Those living in the bushes, those dying, suffering etc are mostly women. "Let women arm themselves and cry to God because it is He who can change the situation of this country for good. It is God who can give us relief," she preached. Rev Wose added that Cameroon women need to seek the face of God in this crisis so that an answer can come. She lamented that men initiated the conflict but women are the ones suffering the most. That women need to rise because it is their children, husbands, brothers, sisters that are dying. The South West Chair of CAWOPEM, Agbor Meg, told the press that their children have risen against them. Killings, kidnappings for ransom, chopping off fingers and arms are now the sad realities in the two regions perpetuated by Anglophones on Anglophones in the name of the struggle. She called on all mothers to make a fervent call to their children still in the bushes to drop their arms and return home. "We are also calling on all the women in our nation to stand up and say no to violence, no to abduction and shout for peace. The children we have in the bushes are our children. We know these children and it is only a mother who can talk and a child listen. We are begging our children to come out of the bushes for violence has never solved a problem," she pleaded.