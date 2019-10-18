Cameroon: Rwanda - President Kagame in CAR

17 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Rwandan President Paul Kagame was in the Central African Republic (CAR) for a one-day official visit. While in Bangui, Mr Kagame held talks with his Central African counterpart, Faustin Archange Touadéra. Even though the two Heads of State have already met several times out of the country, Tuesday October 15, 2019 visit was his first in the CAR, since the election of Faustin Archange Touadéra in 2016. During his stay in CAR, several bilateral agreements were signed in the economic and mining sectors, as well as the strengthening of military cooperation. Rwanda has the third largest contingent in Minusca, with more than 1,300 military and police officers. He was accompanied by his Minister of Commerce, the Director of the Rwandan Committee for Oil and Gas Mining, the Chief of Staff of the Army and representatives of various companies.

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.