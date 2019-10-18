Cameroon: Rwanda - President Kagame in CAR

Rwandan President Paul Kagame was in the Central African Republic (CAR) for a one-day official visit. While in Bangui, Mr Kagame held talks with his Central African counterpart, Faustin Archange Touadéra. Even though the two Heads of State have already met several times out of the country, Tuesday October 15, 2019 visit was his first in the CAR, since the election of Faustin Archange Touadéra in 2016. During his stay in CAR, several bilateral agreements were signed in the economic and mining sectors, as well as the strengthening of military cooperation. Rwanda has the third largest contingent in Minusca, with more than 1,300 military and police officers. He was accompanied by his Minister of Commerce, the Director of the Rwandan Committee for Oil and Gas Mining, the Chief of Staff of the Army and representatives of various companies.