Cameroon: North West - Repentant Fighter Steals Show At SDO Installation

Apologetic "Amba" fighter, Ikom Policarp was topical during the commissioning of new Menchum SDO, Abdoulahi Aliou in Wum on October 16, 2019

New Menchum SDO, Abdoulahi Aliou officially took office in Wum on October 16, 2019 with former "Amba" fighter, Ikom Polycarp featuring as a partner to encourage other fighters leave the bushes, drop their guns and help matters towards a return to normalcy in the division rocked by ongoing socio-political and security crisis . The fighter is reported to have publicly apologised for wrong doings when he took arms against the Republic and stated that he is prepared to reintegrate society and get involved in more gainful activities.

It was against this backdrop that North West Governor, Adolf Lele Lafrique commissioned Abdoulahi Aliou to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) coordinate and supervise the distribution of assistance to the IDPs. He urged the SDO to use his intellectual and administrative knowledge to chart a new way for normalcy to return to Menchum Division which has suffered from the lack of peace in the last three years.

Appointed on the strength of Presidential Decree No. 2019/536 of 7th October 2019, the new SDO succeeds Charles Kamga in a division that shares borders with neighbouring Nigeria. Governor Adolf Lele Lafrique was in Wum just 24 hours after installing the new SDO of Momo Division in Mbengwi, Fouda Etaba Bernoit. At both events, the governor encouraged the administrators to use tact and give administration a humane face in order to achieve positive results without being taken hostage by some doubtful elite or groups of persons. Coming after the Major National dialogue, he urged the population to prepare to give recommendations a chance. He reassured that normalcy will help matters for the reconstruction of the region, ruined by destructions blamed on the crisis. The role of the new administrators in the enforcement of law and order was stressed