Gambia: Readers Demanding for Janneh Commission Report

Foroyaa readers have been enquiring from Foroyaa on how to access a copy of the report of the Janneh Commission which was submitted to the President on 29th March 2019.

A State House Press Release issued on 4th September 2019 announced that President Adama Barrow had decided to publish the full report of the Commission of Enquiry into the Financial Activities of Former President Yahya Jammeh and His Associates, (Janneh Commission) following a Special Cabinet meeting on that day. Up till now the report is not yet available to the public.

Needless to say, section 203 paragraph (a) of the Constitution states:

"On receipt of the report of a commission of Inquiry the President shall within six months publish the report and his or her comments on the report, together with a statement of any action taken, or the reason for not taking any action, thereon."