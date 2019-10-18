Gambia: Jobe Pursuing Promotion in Sweden

Gambian striker Bubacarr Jobe is still in the pursuit of promotion to Sweden's premier league with three games to end of the second tier.

The winger is an invaluable for table-topping Mjallby in a quest to grab the title and secure automatic promotion back -to-back.

Striker Jobe returned to Mjallby after playing starring roles for Gambia in the two-legged clash with Djibouti.

He was on the scoring sheet in his club previous outing in the comprehensive 3-2 bullying of basement occupants Oster.

However, they must ward off rivalries from four other close contenders with just two points between them with three games to end of the campaign.

Teammate and compatriot Mbye often warm the bench with only eight starts to his name.