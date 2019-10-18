Sudan: DIU Finishes Service of (31) Workers

17 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Director General of the Dams Implementation Unit (DIU), Al-Sir Mohammed Adam has issued a decree terminating the service of 31 employees of the Department of Interrelations and Protocol.

The decision comes within the framework of reducing the work of the DIU and the completion of rehabilitation and restructuring of the unit.

The decision issued in accordance with the Article of the work conditions of service of the employees of the DIU,amended in 2017, with the approval of the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas.

