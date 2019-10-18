Sudan Wins Membership of Human Rights Council for Period 2020 - 2022

Khartoum — The Permanent Mission of Sudan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva announced that Sudan won the membership of the Human Rights Council for the period (2020-2022m) in the elections held on Thursday during the 74TH session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, by scoring 175 votes.

The mission has congratulated the Sudanese people on this victory and expressed its sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who contributed to Sudan's membership in the Human Rights Council, led by the African Union, the Advisory Council for Human Rights, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Sudan in New York and the Human Rights Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in addition to all the sister and friendly countries who supported Sudan's candidacy for membership of the Council.

Sudan's membership in the Human Rights Council is an acknowledgment by the international community of the positive developments that took place in Sudan following the glorious December revolution led by the Sudanese people for freedom, justice and decent living and showed courage and determination that impressed the world.

It is also regarded as an important catalyst for the transitional government as it moves forward to establish the values of democracy, good governance, the rule of law and the promotion of human rights conditions in the Sudan, and motivates it to complete its efforts to strengthen cooperation with various international human rights mechanisms, especially the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which is preparing to establish a country office in Sudan in accordance with headquarters agreement, which was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, with the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on 25 September 2019 in New York.