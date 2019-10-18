Sudan: Rahmatalla Appointed As Undersecretary of Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, has issued a decision, uponon the recommendation of the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, relieving Engineer Ahmed Hamad Mohamed Ahmed, from the position of the Undersecretary of Irrigation at the Ministry of water resources, Irrigation and Electricity, and appointing Engineer Rahmatalla Mohamed Musa, as the Undersecretary of the Ministry Irrigation an water resources.