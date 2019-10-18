Sudan: Delegation of Government and Revolutionary Front Form Joint Committee

Juba — The delegations of the government and the Revolutionary Front for the peace negotiations in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, have announced their agreement to form a joint committee of the two sides to draw up a roadmap for the negotiations between them.

This was announced after the first sitting of the negotiations between them at Pyramid Hotel in Juba on Thursday evening during which they discussed implementation of the agreement of the declaration of principles and the building of confidence which they signed in Juba in last September.

Member of the Sovereignty Council and its spokesman for the negotiations, Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, affirmed in a press statement the determination and qualification of the two parties to reach a peace agreement shortly.

He stressed the government's keenness and will to achieve peace, pointing out that peace is its strategic choice, and therefore the government has formed a high-level delegation for the negotiations which comprised five members of the Sovereignty Council and the Chairman of the National Peace Commission and a number of federal ministers and officers of the armed forces.

Taayeshi expressed his optimism that a peace agreement would be reached in a short time based on the fact that the interlocutors were partners in the change that had taken place in the country, therefore have determined to realize the people's hopes for stability and development.

He assured the Confidence of Sudan government in the mediation led by the Republic of South Sudan and the adherence to the Juba platform to embrace the Sudanese peace negotiations, pointing out that the State of South Sudan is the most qualified to achieve peace in Sudan due the historical and popular ties and common interests with Sudan.

Meanwhile, head of the mediation committee, Tut Galwak, stated that the joint committee set by the two parties will map out the agenda for dialogue and define the roadmap for negotiations, renewing his country's determination to assist negotiating delegations in reaching a comprehensive peace agreement to end the war in Sudan.

He noted that the two countries are determined together to end all forms of war and committed with the rest of African countries to reach an end the wars in the continent by the end of the year 2020.

On his part, Dr. Hadi Idris, head of the Revolutionary Front delegation affirmed the commitment of the Front to achieve peace through dialogue with the government and will adhere to the road map that was drawn up by the mediation.