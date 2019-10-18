Sudan: Mohamed Madani Appointed As Undersecretary of Social Development Ministry

17 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, has issued a decision, upon the recommendation of the Minister of Labor and Social Development, relieving Asmahan Ahmed Al-Bashir, from the position Undersecretary of the Ministry Insurance and social Development, and appointing Mohamed Madani Al-Shabik, as the Undersecretary of the Social development at the Ministry of Labor and Social development.

