Sudan: Mohamed Madani Appointed As Undersecretary of Social Development Ministry

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, has issued a decision, upon the recommendation of the Minister of Labor and Social Development, relieving Asmahan Ahmed Al-Bashir, from the position Undersecretary of the Ministry Insurance and social Development, and appointing Mohamed Madani Al-Shabik, as the Undersecretary of the Social development at the Ministry of Labor and Social development.
